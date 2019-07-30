Womenswear drives weekly fashion sales at John Lewis

John Lewis has announced that for the week to July 27, 2019, total sales were down 0.3 percent on the same week last year, with the hot weather impacting trade during the week. The company added that fashion sales were up 3.2 percent, driven by demand for high summer womenswear items.

John Lewis also saw families getting ready for the school term in September, with sales of school shoes up 4 percent. Home sales were down 8.5 percent with the hot weather impacting customer demand for homeware products.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 4.1 percent, as the high temperatures resulted in the company’s biggest week of sales of environmental care products, including fans, air purifiers and air conditioning units, which were up 193 percent, compared to the same week last year.

Picture:John Lewis website