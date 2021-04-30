Womenswear e-tailer In the Style to return Government’s Covid financial aid after strong results

British e-commerce womenswear fashion brand In the Style said on Thursday that it had experienced “strong sales momentum” in the year ended March, 31. In light of its “strong trading performance”, it had returned financial support previously claimed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme prior to the end of the year.

Turnover for the period, subject to audit, was expected to be at least at 44.5 million pounds, reflecting an increase of more than 130 percent year-on-year. New customer growth came in at 9 percent to 420,000.

Sales through the AIM-listed group’s proprietary In The Style app increased by more than 400 percent year-on-year and represented 55 percent of total sales during the period.

In the Style explained that in light of its “strong trading performance”, it had returned financial support previously claimed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme prior to the end of the year. Chief executive Adam Frisby added: “We have maintained our strong momentum since our successful IPO and delivered a very good performance for the year.”