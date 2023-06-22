Wood Wood appoints Jodie Gibson as head of production and development

To strengthen Wood Wood’s collections and take the brand to an international market, the company has appointed Jodie Gibson as head of production and development.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kyrk Macmillan, Wood Wood CEO said in a release: “We have been on a big journey in the past 12 months as we sought to reshape the management of Wood Wood and bringing Jodie to the business is a major part of that.”

With a degree in fashion marketing from Manchester Metropolitan University and more than 16 years of experience with leading brands, including Burberry, Gibson joins the company, having most recently served as product development and production director at JW Anderson.

“Our teams have worked exceptionally hard as we continue to elevate both the expression and execution of Wood Wood across all aspects of our business and Jodie brings further knowledge of what it takes to execute products at the highest level,” Macmillan added.