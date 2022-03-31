Wood Wood taps new CEO, head of buying, and menswear designer

Danish streetwear brand Wood Wood has made three new top hires, including a new chief executive officer.

The Copenhagen-based announced Thursday that Kyrk Macmillan is to take the helm of the business from April 1.

Kyrk joined the business in 2019 as commercial director, and previously worked at fashion brands Day ET as head of commercial, and Norse Projects as commercial manager.

Wood Wood shakes up top team

“We are confident that with Kyrk heading up our great Wood Wood organisation and management team, we will succeed in achieving the ambition and goals we have set out in our 2025 strategy,” said Wood Wood chair Peter Fabrin.

Another new appointment is Lee Goldup, who is stepping into the position of head of buying. He has spent the past six years as head buyer of casual, contemporary and designer menswear at Browns in London.

In his new role at Wood Wood, Goldup will mainly work from London to expand the brand’s international ambitions.

Dominic Huckbody has been appointed menswear designer at Wood Wood. He joins British luxury label Burberry, where he held the role of assistant designer for the label’s men’s runway division. Prior to joining Burberry, he completed design internships at Wales Bonner, Givenchy and Martine Rose.

Wood Wood said it “chooses to bet on a young creative to give its menswear division a new boost”.