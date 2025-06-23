Woolmark and Colourizd introduce new dry colouring method for wool

Wool industry certifier Woolmark and dry textile colouring specialist Colourizd have introduced a new method to colour wool and wool blends that significantly reduces resource consumption and costs.

Colourizd’s QuantumColour is a reduced resource-intense colouration process that requires only the wetting agent and a Bluesign-certified pigment and binder injected into a yarn fibre bundle, thus using just half a litre of water per kilogram of yarn compared to traditional dyeing techniques that use between 60 and 120 litres per kilogram of yarn.

Colourizd QuantumColour uses no chemicals, significantly less water

The technology also eliminates the need for bleaching, pre-treatment and wastewater discharge, thus avoiding a variety of chemicals traditionally used in the dyeing process like caustic soda, acids, bleach and salts while allowing for a range of colours and supple textures.

“After extensive testing on Merino wool and wool blends, we realised the team at Colourizd is on to something truly revolutionary for the wool industry,” commented Julie Davies, general manager processing innovation & education extension at Woolmark, in a press release.

“The QuantumColour process provides durable solutions, creating faded to saturated tonal depths of colour for wool and wool blends. And since it uses very little water, suppliers can choose to colour wool and wool blend yarns without the need for wastewater processing infrastructure,” she added.

Apart from 100 percent Merino wool, the colour method has also been validated for cotton blends, Tencel and nylon. “On a range of yarn counts from 30/2NM to 80/1NM, the Colourizd QuantumColour pigment process meets all standards for colourfastness and durability,” is the verdict of authorised laboratory partners that carried out the Woolmark testing on yarns, fabrics and garments.

“Woolmark represents the gold standard within the wool industry and they will be instrumental in helping to offer our lower impact, higher performance process to new markets,” said Colourizd CEO Jennifer Thompson. “Our current clients include Kontoor Brands (Wrangler and Lee), Cone Denim, and Gant, and working with Woolmark will allow us to reach an entirely new market, bringing sustainability and performance solutions to wool manufacturers around the globe.”

Woolmark and Colourizd will introduce the new technology at Pitti Immagine Filati, which will take place from 1st to 3rd July in Florence, Italy.