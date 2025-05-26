Wool industry certifier Woolmark has announced the launch of the Wool Lab Denim Edition, two books aimed at catering to the rising demand for wool-infused denim. The Australian organisation debuted the new initiative during Milan’s Denim PV event, where it presented a space highlighting the nature of wool denim.

The dedicated Wool Lab edition features a collection of wool denim materials, divided into seven categories; A Revised Classic, Special Treatments, Denim Shirting, The Denim Suit, Signature Denim, Thread Rebels and Denim-Inspired Knits and Jerseys. Among the new blends are that of wool-hemp, wool-lyocell and 100 percent extra-fine wool spun with fibres like silk or cashmere.

Woolmark launches Wool Lab Denim Edition to cater to rising demand Credits: Woolmark.

Woolmark said that the increased demand for the material’s applications is reflected in the new offering, highlighting the material’s high-performance level that it says enables brands “to offer customers innovative and highly desirable products”. A comprehensive technical toolkit has also been developed, providing insight into wool’s performance in denim applications, offering guidance on fibre selection and more.

In a release, Woolmark’s general manager for processing innovation and education extension, Julie Davies, said: “We have seen an ever-increasing demand for wool denim swatch requests through The Wool Lab over the past four years. The timeless appeal of denim is enriched with wool’s skin-friendly softness, breathability, versatility, and durability, resulting in wardrobe essentials that transcend the ordinary.”