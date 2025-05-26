Woolmark launches Wool Lab Denim Edition to cater to rising demand
Wool industry certifier Woolmark has announced the launch of the Wool Lab Denim Edition, two books aimed at catering to the rising demand for wool-infused denim. The Australian organisation debuted the new initiative during Milan’s Denim PV event, where it presented a space highlighting the nature of wool denim.
The dedicated Wool Lab edition features a collection of wool denim materials, divided into seven categories; A Revised Classic, Special Treatments, Denim Shirting, The Denim Suit, Signature Denim, Thread Rebels and Denim-Inspired Knits and Jerseys. Among the new blends are that of wool-hemp, wool-lyocell and 100 percent extra-fine wool spun with fibres like silk or cashmere.
Woolmark said that the increased demand for the material’s applications is reflected in the new offering, highlighting the material’s high-performance level that it says enables brands “to offer customers innovative and highly desirable products”. A comprehensive technical toolkit has also been developed, providing insight into wool’s performance in denim applications, offering guidance on fibre selection and more.
In a release, Woolmark’s general manager for processing innovation and education extension, Julie Davies, said: “We have seen an ever-increasing demand for wool denim swatch requests through The Wool Lab over the past four years. The timeless appeal of denim is enriched with wool’s skin-friendly softness, breathability, versatility, and durability, resulting in wardrobe essentials that transcend the ordinary.”
