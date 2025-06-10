Woolrich: Flamini new CEO after Baoxiniao agreement

Woolrich announced the official closing of the agreement with the Chinese group Baoxiniao, signed at the end of 2024 and finalised in February 2025.

Under the agreement, Woolrich International holds the intellectual property rights to the brand outside of Europe, marking a key step towards wider international expansion, particularly in strategic markets such as China.

Lorenzo Flamini appointed new chief executive officer

Following the agreement, Lorenzo Flamini was appointed chief executive officer of the company. Previously chief financial officer since 2017, Flamini played a central role in the company's evolution, supporting major corporate transformations, including the creation of Woolrich International in 2016 and the transition under the leadership of the L-Gam fund in 2018, which will continue to manage the brand's development in Europe.

‘Europe remains our key market, where we continue to operate directly through our three main channels: wholesale, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and e-commerce. Our goal is to strengthen brand identity by focusing on what has always defined Woolrich: a historical heritage dating back to 1830 and an intrinsic versatility rooted in our DNA,’ Flamini highlighted in a statement. ‘We draw inspiration from our archive and the brand's distinctive elements, reinterpreting them in a contemporary way, and we are expanding our offering with lightweight garments and a more robust selection designed for the mid-seasons, from spring to autumn,’ he added.

Baoxiniao, which owns several clothing brands including Saint Angelo, Hazzys, Bono, Camicissima and Henry Grant, emphasised its desire to elevate the premium outdoor clothing brand globally, especially in Asia, and to strengthen its brand portfolio.

Founded in 2013, the Baoxiniao holding is based in China.