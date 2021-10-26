Woolrich sets its sights on China and EMEA expansion

American outerwear brand Woolrich has taken its primary steps into China and is rapidly expanding its wholesale presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As part of its growth into the Chinese market, the label has opened three seasonal shop-in-shops in partnership with the luxury department store, Galeries Lafayette Beijing. The two-week pop-up brand spaces in the store’s atrium feature both a men’s and womenswear selection of its autumn/winter 2021 lines.

Its establishment in China follows the label’s several-year growth in Japan, alongside its joint venture partner, and minority shareholder, Goldwin Inc.

Most recently, the two launched a physical store in Osaka, back in 2020, with an additional flagship opened in Seoul, South Korea, as part of the continued expansion.

Furthermore, Woolrich has rolled out a total of 30 new brand spaces across EMEA, with seasonal corners developed in department stores such as Le Bon Marché, Tsum Moscow and La Rinascente Milan and Rome.

Each space designed by the label represents its AW21 collection, entitled ‘Empowering life in the Elements’, referenced in the use of solid wood details, carpets featuring the brand’s logo and reconstituted trees with autumn leaves.