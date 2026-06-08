Wyse London appoints new CEO

British women’s fashion brand Wyse London has appointed former Boden executive Cathy Newnes-Smith as its new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

Newnes-Smith joins Wyse London following three and a half years as CEO of British lingerie and sleepwear brand Stripe & Stare, where she led the business through a significant period of growth and brand development.

Prior to this, Newnes-Smith spent 12 years at British clothing brand Boden, most recently serving on the executive leadership team as chief design and customer experience officer. In this role, she oversaw product design, buying, content and brand marketing, as well as creative and creative services.

In a statement, Wyse London said that Newnes-Smith brings “extensive experience” across brand building, customer experience, creative leadership and commercial growth, and will lead the brand through “its next chapter as the business continues to expand both its retail presence and digital offering”.

Commenting on the appointment, Marielle Wyse, founder of Wyse, said: "Cathy brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our customer, making her an exceptional fit for Wyse London and our ambitions for the future. Her values, vision and commercial expertise are closely aligned with who we are as a brand and where we are heading.

“Both personally and professionally, I have enormous admiration and respect for Cathy. I have every confidence that she is the right person to lead Wyse through its next chapter, building on our strong foundations and driving the business forward as we continue to grow.”

Newnes-Smith added: "I am delighted to be joining Wyse, a brand I have admired for many years. Marielle and the team have always put customers at the heart of Wyse, understanding the power of clothes to give confidence, strength and joy.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Marielle and the team to continue growing the Wyse community in the years to come."

Founded in 2014, Wyse London began as a colourful cashmere brand and has grown into a full lifestyle label spanning knitwear, dresses, denim and outerwear. The contemporary brand also has a growing retail presence in the UK with stores in London, York, Burnham Market, and Southwold.