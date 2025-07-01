Wyse London launches pre-loved marketplace

Wyse London has unveiled its first marketplace for pre-loved clothing. The platform intends to extend a Wyse product’s lifespan, while also allowing customers to “confidently” shop authenticated, verified products.

Customers can bid for, chat and sell items directly with one another, making ‘Wyse London Preloved’ more of a consumer-to-consumer experience. Those selling via the platform will receive 110 percent of the sale value via Wyse London credit, which can be used to purchase new items from the brand.

The site itself is powered by Continue, which has incorporated its technology to offer “a premium and seamless resale experience to new and existing customers”.

In a statement, Kara Groves, chief executive officer of Wyse, said: “It's important in today’s society as a responsible retailer to encourage our customers to be more mindful and considerate when it comes to their purchasing habits.

“We know that our customers come to us for high-quality products that can live in their wardrobe throughout every stage of life. It felt natural to introduce our own marketplace where our customers can not only interact and engage with one another, but also enjoy the playful side of shopping a whole community of women’s wardrobes. We hope they will discover preloved pieces that will stay with them for wherever life takes them next.”