Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga launch digital game

As part of the Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga collaboration, the duo will be launching a new digital game concept that will bring to life the virtually rendered avatars seen in the brands’ collection debut.

Available to play through the Yeezy Gap website, the game sees users become an avatar and enter the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga world.

On entering the mobile site, players can personalise their avatar with gender, skin colour and clothing from the brands’ collection before being launched into the immersive world.

Through the use of mobile motion sensors, the player is able to manoeuvre their avatar through a dusky red sky with the goal of collecting as many doves as possible.

The game’s launch comes alongside the opening of a physical flagship, the first for the Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga collaboration, located at the “reengineered” Gap Time Square location.

Additionally, the game also coincides with the launch of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga through the Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga website, as well as Farfetch, Mytheresa and Luisa Via Roma.