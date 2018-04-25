YNAP among The Times 'Top 50 Employers for Women 2018'

London - Yoox Net-A-Porter Group has been named among the Top 50 Employers for Women 2018 list by The Times, in recognition of its commitment to empowering women and breaking gender equality limitations within the technical sphere.

The unranked and alphabetical list acknowledges UK employers which are building gender equality into their core business strategy and demonstrate a consistent commitment to developing inclusive workplace cultures and helping women’s progression in the workplace.

Yoox Net-a-Porter-Group named in Top 50 Employers for Women 2018 list from The Times

YNAP prides itself on its fast-growing female workforce, with women currently representing two-thirds of employees at YNAP - almost double the average in the tech sector. The luxury online fashion company has dedicated itself to strengthening its position as a leading employer for women over the years, whether they be interested in careers in technology or fashion.

“We are delighted to receive this fantastic accolade, recognising our leading work on empowering women and our efforts to increase the representation of women in tech,” said Deborah Lee, Chief People Officer at YNAP in a statement. “We understand the opportunity we have to act as role models in our industry and beyond. We continue to look to the future as we seek to drive a shift in education and training to help meet the demand for digital skills and create female digital innovators.”

At the moment one of YNAP’s three pillars of sustainability is dedicated to “Empowering Women” and this includes a wide range of initiatives from within YNAP and in partnership with the fashion industry. One of them is YNAP’s Women in Tech programmer, which offers its female talents social media forums, speaker events, mentoring as well as bespoke training to ensure their advancement in the industry.

“[The organisations] have shown their strong commitment to enabling men and women to contribute equally to society, understanding and addressing barriers to gender equality in the workplace, and recognising the benefits of having a diverse workforce at all levels," said Chloe Chambraud, Gender Equality Director, Business in the Community. "I hope that even more employers will follow their examples of best practice on this agenda.”

The only other fashion retailer to be included in The Times list this year was Marks & Spencer. The annual list is published in partnership with Business in the Community, the Prince’s Responsible Business Network as part of the charity’s Responsible Business Week.

The publication of the list comes after the UK’s largest fashion retailers and brands publicly shared their gender pay gaps, in line with the government requirements. The results highlighted a number of pay inconsistencies throughout the fashion industry, with lingerie retailer Boux Avenue, occasionwear retailer Cost and womenswear retailer Phase Eight among those with the largest gender pay gap.

Photo: YNAP London Tech hub