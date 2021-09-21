YNAP opens 47 million euro distribution centre in Italy

Italian luxury group Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has opened a new 47 million euro distribution centre in Italy that it says is one of its “most significant investments” in the country in the past 20 years.

The 54,000 square metre facility - located in Landriano, near Milan - is the first single hub to serve the group’s entire global Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter customer base, and will allow the two retailers to double their inventory, YNAP said Tuesday.

The distribution centre also features a 6,000 square metre Digital Production Hub dedicated to “creative innovation and the creation of visual content for Italian and global luxury brands” sold by Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter.

“This new global hub for Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter reflects our commitment to innovation and long-term growth, and to Italy in particular, the country where Yoox was founded 21 years ago,” said group CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre in a release.

“We are proud to continue investing in local talent and to constantly improve the shopping experience for our more than 4.5 million customers across 180 countries worldwide.”