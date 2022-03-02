YNAP suspends shipping to Russia, Vogue Ukraine calls for export embargo

E-commerce fashion giants Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and Yoox have suspended shipping to Russia. A notice on their respective Russian websites reads: “Due to the current situation, we are unable to complete any new orders in your country. All order fulfillment has been suspended until further notice,” written in both Russian and English.

YNAP, which is owned by Swiss luxury group Richemont, operates both the luxury e-commerce websites Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter as well as the off-season discounter Yoox. While no official statement has been released, it is thought executives are aligning with international sanctions, which also make payment processing challenging.

Vogue Ukraine in an Instagram post on Tuesday said it demands an embargo on luxury goods exported to Russia. The full statement reads:

“In the wake of unprecedented military aggression from the Russian Federation and the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine Vogue UA urges all international fashion and luxury conglomerates and companies to cease any collaborations on the aggressor’s market effective immediately. Vogue UA particularly appeals to the major players and Vogue UA partners such as LVMH @lvmh, Kering @kering_official, Richemont, Prada Group @prada, Swatch Group @swatch, Chanel @chanelofficial, Hermes @hermes, Dolce & Gabbana @dolcegabbana, Max Mara @maxmara, Burberry @burberry, Valentino @maisonvalentino, Versace @versace, Hugo Boss @boss @hugo_official, Calzedonia @calzedonia, Puig @puig_official, Shiseido @shiseido.

These measures should apply to the brands and other entities that produce and also distribute and sell fashion goods, accessories, fine jewellery and watches, luxury lifestyle products in the Russian market.

Showing your conscience and choosing humanity over monetary benefits is the only reasonable stand one can take in confronting the violent behavior of Russia.

Moreover, Vogue UA appeals to the global fashion industry to not keep silence during these dark times as it has the strongest voice.

Vogue UA encourages its partners and colleagues to join this call for action.”