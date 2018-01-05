Yodel reports “strong” customer satisfaction over Christmas

Parcel carrier Yodel has posted 20 percent growth in customer satisfaction over the two-month festive period with TrustPilot.

Reviews platform TrustPilot rating for Yodel, increased by 1.2 points (20 percent) over the peak period, from 5.3 at the beginning of November, to 6.5 at the end of December 2017, while feedback from the company’s Have Your Say survey also added that 82 percent of online shoppers reporting they had a good or great delivery experience.

Around 6,000 people per day rate deliveries by Yodel, which is used by retailers including Arcadia and Very. Yodel operated seven days a week during the period.

Operating seven days a week during the peak period, the company delivered 11 percent more parcels in the four weeks up to and including Christmas Eve, compared with the same period in 2016, and saw a 28 percent increase in parcels in the week before Christmas.

Mike Cooper, chief executive of Yodel, said: “We’re delighted to see the increase in our TrustPilot rating over the Black Friday to Christmas period. Despite the snow and ice, and atypical shape of volume, which led to an unusually high number of parcels in the final week before Christmas, we were proud to successfully deliver millions of our clients’ promises.

“We strengthened our operational leadership team earlier this year, recruiting some experienced former retailers to prepare for peak and support our operational turnaround. Over the past few months, we have seen consistently high levels of service, and the expertise of this new team has helped to progress our wider business transformation. As we continue our drive to improve service and customer experience, we are encouraged with how we performed over our busiest time of year, and enter 2018 with a renewed emphasis on driving improvements to the service we offer clients and to their customers.”

To assist it during its peak trading, Yodel opened a new data and insights hub in September, called the Business Control Tower, at its Hatfield sort centre in Hertfordshire.