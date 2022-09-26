Yodel to create 4,000 temporary jobs for the Christmas period

Parcel carrier Yodel is looking to recruit 4,000 temporary roles in preparation for the busy festive period.

In a statement, Yodel said that a variety of roles are available at its 50 locations nationwide, including employed and self-employed couriers, day and night parcel sorters, and team managers.

Recent years have seen a dramatic growth in e-commerce, feeding sustained demand for parcel delivery services and Yodel expects to handle over 200 million parcels this year.

This is Yodel’s latest recruitment drive and follows a series of infrastructure investments and the additional roles will support the business “as it scales up operations for peak”. Positions are available across Yodel’s network, with roles available at key sites including Bristol, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Newton Abbott, and Llanelli.

Mike Hancox, chief executive of Yodel, said in a statement: “Christmas is always our busiest time of the year, but with 2022 bringing additional World Cup-related shopping, we’re anticipating a festive season like never before.

“There are a variety of roles available, with many presenting an opportunity to grow into long-term careers. By joining Yodel, you will become part of a nationwide family and have options to work either full or part-time to suit your lifestyle.”