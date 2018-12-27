Yoga’s popularity to drive 6 percent growth for specialized apparel in the next five years

New York - A recent report forecasts the global yoga apparel market to grow at a CAGR of over 6 percent during the next five years.

Technavio analysts forecast the global yoga apparel market to grow at a CAGR of over 6 percent during the 2019-2023 period. The increasing popularity of customized yoga apparel is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global yoga apparel market over this period, explains the company in a new research.

The evolution of yoga apparel has necessitated market competitors to focus on strategies like faster delivery processes and mass customization. Mass customization has slowly been gaining importance in the yoga apparel industry.

These factors are driven by technology, supply chain transformation, and organizational restructuring. Conversely, major advances on the technological front have been witnessed to get customers feedback, design final product, and facilitate the delivery.

Over the past years key players in this niche have adopted mass customization processes. “However, the proper and complete adoption of mass customization only falls through when changes are brought about in three broad domains: incorporating technological advances such as computer-aided designing (CAD), body scanning, and digital printing; adopting flexible manufacturing systems, computer integrated manufacturing tools, and techniques; and applying organizational changes in terms of a flexible culture. Thus, mass customization of yoga apparel is expected to enable the market competitors to further attract consumers and help them build strong brand loyalty,” sums up the report.