Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince’s Foundation announce third edition of "The Modern Artisan"

Fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter, together with The Prince’s Foundation, has announced the third edition of their talent programme “The Modern Artisan”.

The Modern Artisan programme grants participants with a nine-month paid training programme, three of which will take place at the Yoox Net-A-Porter offices in London, followed by six months of manufacturing at The Prince’s Foundations headquarters at Dumfries House in Scotland. The selected participants will receive design training as well as weekly mentorship sessions with industry professionals which in previous editions included brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Nanushka and Mother of Pearl. According to a shared release the selected artisans will learn about bespoke construction techniques, luxury small-batch production and craftsmanship skills, as well as the process of bringing a luxury collection to the global market.

The programme will ultimately result in a capsule collection that will be sold on Net-a-Porter in 2024. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Prince’s Foundation. The Foundation was set up in 1986 by King Charles the III and has since developed various training programmes that aim to preserve traditional textile techniques.

Applications for “The Modern Artisan” are open to UK-based fashion and textile graduates until July 30. Furthermore applicants must demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and should already possess strong sewing skills.

To apply, prospective candidates are required to have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in a fashion or a textiles course, either this year or within the past five years. Besides an application form candidates are asked to submit a CV, a digital portfolio and a written reference in order to be considered for the programme. The interview process is set to take place in two stages. The selected six candidates will be notified on August 29.