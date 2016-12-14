Yoox Net-a-Porter Group joins Walpole

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group has joined the alliance of British luxury brands Walpole, to help grow the local luxury industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yoox Net-a-Porter Group as a member of Walpole. The business has revolutionised the online luxury fashion industry and we look forward to working closely with the luxury pure-play group," said Michael Ward, Chairman of Walpole in a statement.

The move sees YNAP joining the prestigious community of over 170 British luxury brands, which includes the likes of Harrods, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen. Each of the companies under the Yoox Net-a-Porter umbrella, including Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and the Outer, have joined Walpole as an individual member and as well as the the entire group itself and will actively participate in the Walpole community.

Together YNAP and Walpole aim to work closely together to nurture new talent and drive growth in the UK luxury marketplace. “Many of the qualities of British luxury such as creativity and expert know-how that Walpole promotes, protects and develops reflect those at the core of YNAP’s strategic ambitions: we thrive on a combination of customer-centric innovation, content and impeccable service,” commented Bruno-Roland Bernard, Corporate and Financial Communications Director of YNAP.

Photo: Courtesy of YNAP