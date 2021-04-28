Yoox Net-a-Porter offers employees in Italy vaccination opportunities at work

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is offering all its 1,700 Italian-based employees the opportunity to get a Covid-19 vaccination at work in its Milan and Bologna sites.

The vaccination program will take place at the office and logistics centers during working hours.

“The launch of the vaccination program builds on actions, initiatives, and safety measures Yoox Net-a-Porter has taken since the start of the pandemic in March last year to ensure the safety of its employees,” stated the company in a press release.

In addition to offering vaccinations through work, the Group stated it had developed an internal app for all employees, providing comprehensive and timely information on global and local safety measures.