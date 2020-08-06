Yoox Net-a-Porter to enhance Montblanc’s online shopping

Montblanc has announced that Yoox Net-a-Porter will operate its e-commerce platform starting from this month as it looks to take its digital capability to the “next level”.

The move for Montblanc to choose Yoox Net-a-Porter to enhance its online shopping experience further strengthens ties with Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, the parent company of both companies.

In a statement Montblanc said that it selected Yoox Net-a-Porter for its “powerful, flexible and tailor-made technology platform”, as well as its “deep expertise in the luxury segment” and that the new platform is the result of an extensive collaboration to redefine the luxury Maison’s shopping experience.

Montblanc’s e-commerce will be powered by Yoox Net-a-Porter’s technology and logistics platform and will benefit from a powerful, flexible and customisable platform, enhancing its ability to merchandise their luxury products by offering a seamless shopping experience, connecting the new online store with the brand’s physical boutiques, serving more than 100 countries in Europe, Americas, Middle East and Asia.

The store has built additional product personalisation capabilities including engraving and embossing into its operations network, as well as a simplified checkout that has been completely redesigned with a mobile-first approach. Yoox Net-a-Porter notes that more than 50 percent of its sales come from mobile each year.

In addition to ordering online and over the phone, customers can also enjoy an extensive suite of omnichannel services including click-and-collect, click-and-reserve, return-in-store, click-from-store, click-and-exchange, buy-on-call, fashion advice and book an in-store appointment, which is being extended to new countries.

Nicolas Baretzki, chief executive officer, Montblanc, said: “We are excited that our partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter will enable us to further drive outstanding results and offer every customer an unparalleled shopping experience.

“Since the beginning of this journey, we were aiming to share Montblanc’s rich history and design ethos with each customer leaving a memorable impression behind. Drawing on Yoox Net-a-Porter’s expertise in luxury e-commerce, this new platform will bring our vision to life and we are very pleased to be embarking on this journey together.”

Francesca Tranquilli, president – online flagship stores, Yoox Net-a-Porter, added: “Together with Montblanc, we share a vision to convey the Maison’s rich history in master craftsmanship, further enhance the Montblanc customer offer and bring new dimensions to their already strong digital platform.

“It’s an important moment for Montblanc and it also signals an exciting milestone in Yoox Net-a-Porter’s work in the luxury segment with Richemont’s illustrious Maisons. Through our Online Flagship Stores, we work in partnership with the world’s most prestigious brands, wherever they are in their e-commerce journey, to drive results and provide an exceptional luxury customer experience.”

This is the latest partnership announcement for Yoox Net-a-Porter, last month the group unveiled a new strategic deal with Armani to develop a new distribution model that will see Armani’s digital stores integrate with their physical boutiques while leveraging Yoox Net-a-Porter’s global logistics network through the e-commerce giants ‘Next Era’ omnichannel business model.

Image: courtesy of Montblanc/ Yoox Net-a-Porter