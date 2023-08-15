Yves Rocher unveils new brand strategy to reconnect with its roots

Botanical beauty brand Yves Rocher is introducing a new brand strategy to offer consumers a renewed shopping experience, a new sustainable pricing policy, and a revised loyalty programme to reconnect with its roots to offer natural, responsible beauty.

From August 22, Yves Rocher will launch ‘Retour Aux Sources,’ a strategy designed to forge "an even deeper and more authentic connection” with its customer, which it adds have been placed as the heart of its brand repositioning.

It will do this by reconnecting with its roots and the essence of the brand, including its mastery of botanicals and its art of formulation, from plant to skin, by refocusing on its guiding principles, such as botanical expertise, rather than on what it states distorts it, such as “promotional noise”.

The strategy has three overarching pillars, starting with a renewed in-store shopping experience focused on sharing Yves Rocher’s botanical knowledge and commitment to formulation, manufacturing, and sourcing. This will include new ‘Committed Stores’ retail concepts that reflect Yves Rocher's brand identity, utilising eco-friendly materials to highlight the brand’s commitments to eco-design, formulation and sustainable sourcing.

In addition, the revamped stores will incorporate new visually enhanced branding detailing the manufacturing process of their containers and its commitment to the reduction of plastic use. The aim is to raise awareness for a sustainable future in beauty with a dedicated space for the discovery of Yves Rocher’s products. These ‘Committed Stores’ will also provide a personalised experience for customers through skin and hair diagnostics to identify their specific needs and custom make them a personalised beauty routine.

Beauty brand Yves Rocher refocuses on botanical expertise with new brand identity

The second pillar is the brand’s updated pricing policy, which will provide value for customers both in-store and online, shifting away from promotions to a focus on “more consistent” pricing. This move follows direct discussions with its customers that felt the brand’s history and botanical expertise were often overshadowed by its past promotional strategy. The new approach aims to provide consumers with a shopping experience “rooted in its expertise and values”.

The last facet to support Yves Rocher’s updated strategy is the introduction of a new in-store-only loyalty programme designed to encourage both well-being and nature conservation. The initiative will allow customers to accumulate points with every purchase and earn extra points for eco-friendly product choices. Customers will then be able to redeem their points for a range of personalised rewards or use their accumulated points to contribute towards planting trees.

Yves Rocher offers more than 1,000 products covering all cosmetic needs, distributed in over 3,000 stores worldwide. The botanical brand was born in the small village of La Gacilly in Brittany, France, in 1959, and its products are manufactured in its own factories and grown on 60 hectares of organically farmed fields.