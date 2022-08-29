Yves Saint Laurent Beauté announces Lil Nas X as US ambassador

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauté has announced that rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X is to be its latest US brand ambassador.

The announcement comes alongside a new campaign which sees the award-winning artist sport a shade of the brand’s newest lipstick, The Bold.

The selection is part of YSL’s goal to remould beauty, with the duo’s values of independent self-expression and boundary-pushing artistry to be at the forefront of the collaboration.

Lil Nas X, also known as Montero Lamar Hill, is particularly known for challenging conventional beauty standards, YSL said in a release, as seen throughout his social media posts and public appearances.

The star will be featured in a series of content leveraged on YSL Beauté’s digital platforms and in US media campaigns, supporting the latest launches and its men’s fragrance, Y.

Speaking on the new partnership, the luxury brand’s US general manager, Laetitia Raoust, said: “Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beaute’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold.

“The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Lil Nas X joins a host of similarly unapologetic Gen Z-favoured ambassadors already partnered with the brand, including Troye Sivan and Barbie Ferreira.