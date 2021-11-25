Z Supply launches Z Supply Foundation

Retailer Z Supply has launched the Z Supply Foundation, a program committed to supporting social, environmental and educational public charities in the US.

The Z Supply Foundation has announced that it will first focus on educational opportunities, with Z Supply donating 100 percent of its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday sales made on its website into Z Supply Foundation scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded to students at select universities, with the Z Supply Foundation aiming to raise 300,000 dollars to help students pursue degrees in fashion design, art and marketing.

“We are so grateful for our continued success, but with success comes great responsibility - we’re all in this together,” said Z Supply president, Mandy Fry. “We wanted our first initiative to give students of fashion design, art and marketing the support they need in their fields of study. As a brand, we feel we have the responsibility to help inspire the next generation of creatives.”

As the year continues, the Board of Directors for the Z Supply Foundation will choose rotating organisations to support.