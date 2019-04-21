Zac Posen’s investor reportedly looking to divest

New York - Yucaipa Companies, Zac Posen’s longtime financial backers, is said to be considering divestment from House of Z, the designer’s company.

Yucaipa Company has owned a stake in House of Z for over 15 years. As reported by ‘WWD’, the president of Yucaipa, Frank Quintero, confirmed that he remains in support of the brand, although there are interesting opportunities to explore.

According to market sources quoted by ‘MF Fashion’, Posen would be trying to identify other potential strategic partners to help his company scale and accomplish further overseas expansion.

House of Z designs, markets and distributes prêt-à-porter, wedding dresses, and women's accessories with the labels Zac Posen, Zac Zac Posen and Truly Zac Posen.