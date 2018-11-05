Zacks’ analysts expect Canada Goose to rebound after earnings release

New York - Canada Goose (GOOS) shares have lost 7.13 percent over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.48 percent and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.82 percent in that time.

As reported by Zacks, investors will be hoping for strength from GOOS as it approaches its next earnings release, set for November 8. On that day, GOOS is projected to report earnings of 0.19 dollars per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.39 percent.

Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of 149.59 million dollars , up 8.8 percent from the last year’s comparable period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of 0.86 dollars per share and revenue of 567.02 million dollars. These totals would mark changes of +30.3 percent and +21.54 percent, respectively, from last year.

Analysts at Zacks called the attention of investors on the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOS. “These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability. Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).”