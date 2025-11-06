Zalando: About You acquisition boosts quarterly revenue

On Thursday, the Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando SE presented its results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. The latest figures include contributions from About You for the first time, following the completion of the competitor's acquisition in July.

Group revenue increases by 26.5 percent

In the period from July to September, group revenue amounted to 3.02 billion euros. This represented an increase of 26.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The majority of this growth was attributed to the acquisition of About You. On a pro-forma basis, which includes About You's figures from the previous year, revenue increased by 7.5 percent. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew by 21.6 percent to 4.21 billion euros.

The number of active customers rose to 61.4 million. “This growth was driven by the merger with About You and strong new customer acquisition at both companies,” a statement read.

The group also made progress in operating profit. The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), which stood at 92.7 million euros in the same quarter last year, increased to 96.3 million euros. However, higher share-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and restructuring costs caused the reported EBIT to fall from 69.5 million euros to 49.1 million euros. Net profit attributable to shareholders shrank from 44.3 million euros to 14.8 million euros.

Co-CEO David Schröder was pleased with the latest results: “The third-quarter results prove that we are successfully implementing our strategy. We are consistently leveraging the enormous market opportunities to achieve profitable growth in both the B2C and B2B sectors,” he explained in a statement.

Annual forecasts remain unchanged

Looking ahead, Schröder highlighted a new five-year strategic partnership with the German Football Association (DFB). This collaboration will “further strengthen our sports business and offer our customers an unparalleled sports experience,” he emphasised.

In light of the recent results, management maintained its annual forecasts. For 2025, it still expects group revenue and GMV to increase by four to seven percent on a pro-forma basis. The target for adjusted EBIT remains between 550 million and 600 million euros.

On Wednesday evening, the group announced a new share buyback programme. It plans to acquire up to 5.5 million of its own shares for a total purchase price of up to 100 million euros. These will be used for “obligations from share-based compensation programmes”.