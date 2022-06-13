Zalando acquires majority stake in High Snobiety

Berlin-based e-tailer Zalando has acquired a majority stake in fashion and lifestyle media brand Highsnobiety.

In a statement the two companies said they will join forces to lead the way in engaging and inspiring customers. “They will leverage each other's complementary strengths by bringing together Highsnobiety's cultural relevance and insight, fashion authority and storytelling expertise with Zalando's fashion network, e-commerce know-how and operational capabilities.”

High Snobiety, which is also headquarted in Berlin and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Milan, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney, employs approximately 200 people. Founded in 2005 as a media platform discussing streetwear and luxury fashion, it has since expanded to be a publishing arm, creative consultancy and curated online store.

While continuing independent operations, Highsnobiety will act as a strategic and creative consultant helping Zalando develop new inspiration-focused spaces and formats on its platform. Joining the Zalando Group allows Highsnobiety to leverage Zalando's expertise and resources to fuel its own e-commerce capabilities.

The merger aims to accelerate Zalando's ambition to be Europe’s top fashion destination, especially for the younger, fashion-forward consumer.