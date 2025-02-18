Zalando becomes exclusive retail partner of Diane von Furstenberg in Europe

Zalando and Diane von Furstenberg are entering into an exclusive partnership which will see the German e-commerce giant become the designer brand's exclusive retail partner in Europe, a press release announced. Diane von Furstenberg will be offered on Zalando in all 25 markets.

In addition to Zalando, the designer brand is still available via its own website and the DVF boutiques in Brussels, Belgium. Diane von Furstenberg has been part of the Zalando portfolio since 2018.

“After working with DVF for several years, I am delighted that Diane now fully entrusts us with her distribution as their exclusive retail partner in Europe. This partnership is a true milestone on our path to building an inspiring and high-quality assortment and an innovative shopping experience for the next generation of designer customers,” says Lena-Sophie Roeper, vice president of Zalando’s Designer Division.

Diane von Furstenberg sees Zalando as the ideal partner for DVF in Europe, stating in the release: “It fits our globally focused direct-to-consumer strategy of exclusive partnerships with major retailers around the world."