Zalando brings sustainability and D&I under one umbrella with new VP

Online retail giant Zalando has announced the appointment of Pascal Brun as its new vice president of sustainability and diversity & inclusion (D&I).

The news comes as Zalando looks to bring together its sustainability and D&I teams under one strategic umbrella in a bid to take a more holistic approach towards achieving company goals.

In the role, Brun, who will report directly to Padmaja Bommareddy, SVP corporate development, has been tasked with driving commitments in these areas and integrating them into the strategic ambitions of the company as a whole.

He joins the retailer from H&M, where held a series of strategic management roles focused on sustainability and supply chain management over the course of 16 years.

In a release, Brun said on his appointment: “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey at Zalando. The new setup – embedding Sustainability and D&I in the strategic heart of the Zalando organisation – will give my team the right lever to contribute meaningfully in the near and long term future, by building upon the great foundation work that has been done in the last years.

“I feel honoured that I can guide Zalando to strive for positive impact and meaningful growth across our value chain.”