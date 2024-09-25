Zalando bundles partner offers

The Berlin-based e-commerce group Zalando SE has combined the service offerings for its partners on a single platform.

On Wednesday, the company presented the new portal "Zalando Partner". Through this, partner companies have "access to a website that offers understandable information on Zalando's partnership models in a uniform appearance," according to a statement. The corresponding offers include wholesale, partner program, connected retail as well as marketing and logistics services.

As part of the reorganization, the “360° retail media unit” Zalando Marketing Services (ZMS) was renamed Zalando Partner Marketing Services and expanded to include additional service offerings.

Andreas Antrup, Senior Vice President Partner Services at Zalando, explained the reasons for the changes now being presented. "With the introduction of Zalando Partner, we are bundling our partner offerings and taking a significant step towards our goal of creating a leading European fashion and lifestyle ecosystem that is characterized by quality," he explained.

"We want to give our partners the tools they need to compete in e-commerce," says Antrup. "By simplifying access to our marketing and logistics services, we enable brands to make the most of the Zalando platform and drive their own success."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.