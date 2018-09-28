Zalando celebrates tenth year

Berlin-based online retailer Zalando celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. A lot has happened since founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider brought parcels themselves to the post office from a shared flat cum office in Berlin Mitte. In 2017, the fashion platform offered nearly 2,000 brands and increased its turnover to 4.5 billion euros. In 2018, Zalando is happy to have over 23.1 million active customers and 15,870 employees.

Looking at the future: In 2019, the Berlin campus will open officially and offer more than 5,000 employees a 100,000 square meter office. The history of the online retailer is characterised by growth, ingenuity and expansion. FashionUnited has put together the company’s most important milestones in a timeline.