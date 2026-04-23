Zalando consolidates partnership models – Connected Retail to be discontinued

Zalando is consolidating its partner models and, in line with this, is discontinuing its Connected Retail programme.

The Berlin-based e-commerce company confirmed the move to FashionUnited, following an initial report by trade publication Schuhkurier. The Connected Retail technology is set to be discontinued by June 30, 2027.

In a statement provided to FashionUnited, the company said it wants to offer its partners “a holistic experience” and access to its “most advanced technologies”. It is therefore consolidating its partner models. The company is inviting retailers and brands currently connected to Zalando via the Connected Retail programme to switch to the other programme.

“We are not saying goodbye to brick and mortar stores; we are simply updating the technology they use to connect with us. This move optimises operations, provides enhanced data insights and allows partners to continue fulfilling orders directly from their stores, while scaling their business across our 27 European markets,” the Berlin-based company stated.

Zalando adjusts fees

The fee structure will also be adjusted as part of this change. From September 2026, the same standard marketplace service fees will apply to all partners. To support partners through this transition, Zalando is offering retailers a fee reduction of two percentage points until the end of 2027. Additionally, all partners who “switch early” will receive a further reduction of one percentage point for six months.

Partners who wish to continue working with Zalando must agree to this consolidated fee structure by May 15. Otherwise, the partnership will be terminated “amicably” by the end of August.