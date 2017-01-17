Zalando crosses one billion euros revenue mark in Q4

Zalando’s fourth quarter revenues grew by 25-26 percent to 1,086-1,094 million euros (1,157-1,164 million dollars) compared to 868.5 million euros (925 million dollars) in the fourth quarter, last year, according to preliminary figures. Zalando expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of 81-104 million euros (86-110 million dollars), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 percent compared to 71.8 million euros (76 million dollars) or 8.3 percent for the same period in 2015.

"We have completed a successful 2016. For the first time we broke the billion-euro revenue barrier in a single quarter, a clear result of our customer focus," said Rubin Ritter, co-CEO of Zalando in a statement, adding, "We will continue to emphasize growth and further invest behind an ever-improving customer experience across all our markets."

In the financial year 2016, Zalando said, it achieved group revenues of 3,633-3,642 million euros (3,870-3,878 million dollars) against 2,958 million euros (3,150 million dollars) last year, an increase between 22.9-23.1 percent. The company said, profitability improved substantially, with adjusted EBIT approximately doubling to 202-225 million euros (215-239 million dollars) and corresponding to a margin of 5.6-6.2 percent compared to 107.5 million euros (114 million dollars) or 3.6 percent last year.

Zalando intends to open a satellite warehouse in Sweden in the course of 2017, similar to its satellite warehouses in France and Italy. The facility will be run by a service provider and aims to further improve Zalando's customer proposition in its important Nordic markets in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Picture:Zalando