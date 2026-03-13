Zalando fully embraces AI: 90 percent of content now created by machines

During a presentation of the annual results, co-founder and co-chief executive officer Robert Gentz (CEO) stated that more than 90 percent of Zalando's content is now generated using artificial intelligence. This allows the company to produce 70 percent more content than a year ago without increasing costs, reports Emerce.

AI is also changing visual content production. While product photography previously took approximately six weeks, the process now takes only a few days. Gentz expects the company to eventually adapt marketing campaigns in real time to current trends and customer behaviour.

Zalando is also developing its own AI system trained on the platform's product catalogue. This model provides size advice and product recommendations. According to the company, customers add 13 percent more items to their shopping basket or wish list due to AI-driven suggestions, while size-related returns have fallen by 8 percent.

For its language model, Zalando is collaborating with Chinese AI company Moonshot AI. The platform's AI assistant has reached more than six million users. The company also identifies opportunities in agentic commerce, where AI agents assist consumers with online shopping. According to Emerce, this technology could potentially attract new customer groups to the platform.