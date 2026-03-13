Zalando fully embraces AI: 90 percent of content now created by machines
During a presentation of the annual results, co-founder and co-chief executive officer Robert Gentz (CEO) stated that more than 90 percent of Zalando's content is now generated using artificial intelligence. This allows the company to produce 70 percent more content than a year ago without increasing costs, reports Emerce.
AI is also changing visual content production. While product photography previously took approximately six weeks, the process now takes only a few days. Gentz expects the company to eventually adapt marketing campaigns in real time to current trends and customer behaviour.
Zalando is also developing its own AI system trained on the platform's product catalogue. This model provides size advice and product recommendations. According to the company, customers add 13 percent more items to their shopping basket or wish list due to AI-driven suggestions, while size-related returns have fallen by 8 percent.
For its language model, Zalando is collaborating with Chinese AI company Moonshot AI. The platform's AI assistant has reached more than six million users. The company also identifies opportunities in agentic commerce, where AI agents assist consumers with online shopping. According to Emerce, this technology could potentially attract new customer groups to the platform.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH