Zalando introduces AI-driven discovery feed in 16 more countries
Berlin-based online retailer Zalando SE is expanding its AI-driven discovery feed to 16 additional markets. The e-commerce company also announced the introduction of new public customer profiles in all its active countries in a press release on Wednesday.
The personalised feed presents users with clothing, brands and content that align with their preferences in real time. The new profile pages also allow users to follow brands, save content and share their own style boards.
According to Zalando, this transforms the shopping experience from the moment customers open the app. They can simply scroll, swipe and interact with content tailored to their personal style in near real-time.
Zalando co-founder Robert Gentz described the launch as “a pivotal moment in our journey to evolve from a primarily transactional platform to a dynamic, inspirational ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle”.
Anne Pascual, the SVP of product design, also emphasised the broader focus: “We are moving beyond the traditional e-commerce model, responding to a profound shift in shopping behaviour. Digital natives today discover and buy differently, driven by emotion, inspiration and community.”
The AI-driven discovery feed was first introduced in six countries in July 2025. Following this month's expansion, the feature is now live in 22 markets. The discovery feed is currently available to select customers using iOS devices.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
