Zalando introduces new content platform, Stories

European e-commerce platform Zalando has introduced a new portal where customers can access curated content in a visual and video format.

Dubbed ‘Stories’, the hub revolves around providing customers with a place where they can discover fashion and culture trends, as well as allowing them to utilise various interaction points on the retailer’s website, app and social media.

The launch of Stories builds on Zalando’s partnership with Highsnobiety, which the platform acquired a majority stake in last year, and will see the media firm act as a strategic and creative consultant when collaborating on the project.

Stories will feature weekly content as part of five series, including Cover Story, Style Bible, Guest Edit, The Perfect X and Unpacked, with one of the first pieces highlighting British singer Charli XCX.

In a release, Anne Pascual, senior vice president product design at Zalando, said: "We know that customers are looking for inspiration, and with Stories on Zalando, we are doing exactly that: crafting highly engaging formats to show what's new and what's next in fashion.

“Working with incredible partners – from cultural trendsetters to style experts and top brands – we invite our customers to a radically new fashion journey.

“We’re going above and beyond the traditional shopping experience, putting inspiration front and centre, expressing a strong point of view and starting conversations on what matters.”

Stories is now available for customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, while Zalando is planning to roll out to more markets next year.