Zalando launches diversity and inclusion strategy

Europe´s leading online fashion and lifestyle platform has launched its do.BETTER diversity and inclusion strategy.

The plan sets out twelve commitments across four areas including talents, leaders, customers, and partners.

The extensive action plan aims to develop an inclusive working space, a variety of leaders who are strong role models, a better shopping experience, and a diverse price, size, and style range.

Zalando co-CEO David Schneider said in a statement: “We strive to be inclusive by design, bringing to life the diversity of our talents, leaders, customers, and partners.

“We are convinced that enabling greater diversity and inclusion will lead Zalando to better innovation, deeper customer understanding, greater creativity, higher quality decision-making, and also positively influence the fashion industry.”

As part of the strategy, Zalando will increase the number of women in tech job families to 40-60 percent by 2023.

“We believe that through equity and leadership accountability we can create a workplace that provides an inclusive environment for all employees regardless of gender identities, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, parental status, age, languages spoken, neurodiversity, nationality, education, socioeconomic background, faith, health, and other diversity dimensions,” said Zalando chief people officer, Astrid Arndt in a release.

Zalando will publish its second annual diversity and inclusion report in autumn 2021.