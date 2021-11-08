Zalando launches Joy Is Ours holiday campaign

Online platform Zalando has launched its holistic holiday campaign, titled Joy Is Ours.

Centered around “an emotional and powerful rallying cry that captures the essence of the holiday season”, the campaign focuses on being with friends and family, as well as getting used to the changes that have occurred within the world.

Shot by Grammy nominee Savanah Leaf, the campaign will be shown across multiple different formats. Alongside the main video, stills and social media channels will show content that feature the cast of the campaign.

As a part of the campaign, Zalando will encourage people across Europe to share their own images of what joy means on social media, using the hashtag #JoyIsOurs. The cast of the campaign includes actors, brands, models and partners that Zalando worked with in 2021.

Also included is a 360° campaign, created in collaboration with creative agency, Anomaly.

“The last two years have brought many challenges to all of us, and Zalando is determined to bring a feel good movement to this holiday season as communities around Europe look to make up for lost time,” said Ralph Rijks, VP of global marketing at Zalando. “Self-expression is part of our DNA, and through the #JoyIsOurs campaign, we hope to create a platform where our community can express and share their own joyful moments and memories.”