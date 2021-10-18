Zalando partners with Sephora for Zalando Beauty

European multibrand platform, Zalando, has announced it has established a strategic partnership with beauty retailer Sephora to implement an extended beauty offering into its German division.

The partnership will see a wide range of Sephora brands come to the online platform, including the likes of Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, Rare Beauty and Milk. By 2022, Zalando looks to expand the range to 300 brands, followed by the rolling out of the partnership to other Zalando markets.

“Our goal is to become the first port of call for fashion and beauty for 45 million customers by offering them the most relevant fashion and beauty assortment on a single platform,” said Joanna Rogers, vice president at Zalando, in a release.

“The partnership with Sephora is one of the major milestones on the way to offering our customers the prestige products that match their personal vision.”

In line with Zalando’s sustainability goals, Sephora’s eco-conscious collection ‘Good For’ will be among the range on offer.

German shoppers on the site will now be able to access a dedicated Sephora category under Zalando Beauty, where all Sephora brands will be displayed. New additions to the platform will additionally provide a wish list option to visitors, with the goal of helping buyers understand their preferences.