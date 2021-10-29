Zalando relaunches Zircle App

Online fashion platform Zalando has relaunched its Zircle app with added features.

Zircle, designed to be a peer to peer marketplace, will now offer free shipping with DHL for users in Germany. While only available for female clothes currently, the option to buy and sell men’s clothing on the app will soon be added.

Alongside the option to return Zircle bought clothes to Zalando in exchange for a gift voucher, the platform will also integrate Zalando order history so that all products bought on Zalando will be immediately available for resale on the app.

Through Zircle, Zalando hopes to promote a more circular model. One of the company’s commitments aims to have prolonged the life of at least 50 million of its fashion products by 2023. The brand also claims that Zircle had extended the life of more than 340,000 products in 2020.

The app, which was originally launched in 2018 in Germany under the name ‘wardrobe’, is available in 13 of Zalando’s 23 European markets.

“Relaunching our Zircle app marks another milestone in offering customers the most relevant pre-owned fashion experience in the market. We are the first platform in Germany to offer customers the possibility to return items they have purchased from other Zircle users to Zalando,” said VP for recommerce at Zalando Torben Hansen.