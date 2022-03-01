Zalando's revenue grows 29.7 percent, targets 30 billion euros GMV by 2025

In 2021, Zalando reported GMV growth of 34.1 percent to 14.3 billion euros, driven by continued strong consumer demand for online offerings and increasing partner adoption of platform services.

Revenue grew by 29.7 percent to 10.4 billion euros and achieved an adjusted EBIT of 468.4 million euros, corresponding to a margin of 4.5 percent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Robert Gentz, co-CEO at Zalando, said: “Leveraging our platform business model, we are in a strong position to achieve our GMV goal of more than 30 billion euros by 2025.”

Zalando on track to achieve 30 billion euros GMV by 2025

Zalando said in a release that the company grew significantly faster than expected, positioning well on track of its mid-term growth ambition to reach more than 30 billion euros gross merchandise volume (GMV) by 2025.

The company expects 2022 GMV growth in the range of 16 to 23 percent to 16.6-17.6 billion euros and revenue to grow between 12 to 19 percent to 11.6-12.3 billion euros.

Zalando expects to continue to grow profitably and achieve an adjusted EBIT of 430-510 million euros. The expectations exclude a potential negative impact from the war in Ukraine.

In 2021, Zalando gained more than 10 million new customers and expanded its reach to now serve more than 48 million active customers across 23 markets, including six new markets launched over the course of last year: Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia. Zalando Plus passed the 1 million membership milestone in early 2022. After expanding the program to the Netherlands, France and Italy in 2021, Zalando will double the number of Plus markets by the end of 2023 from four markets currently.