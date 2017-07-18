Zalando says sales grew 21-22 percent in H1

Zalando has said that it grew revenues in the first half of 2017 by 21-22 percent to 2,071-2,089 million euros (2,387-2,407 million dollars), according to preliminary figures. The adjusted EBIT for the first half-year is expected to come in at 100-106 million euros (115-122 million dollars), a margin of around 4.8-5.1 percent compared to 101 million euros (116 million dollars) or 5.9 percent in the first half of 2016.

Commenting on the trading update, Zalando’s Co-CEO Rubin Ritter said in a statement: "We are pleased with the performance in the first half of 2017 and continue to invest in order to meet our ambitious growth targets for the full year and beyond. In the fast-growing online segment, we continue to outperform the market and deliver on our 20-25 percent growth corridor."

Q2 revenues increase between 19-21 percent

In the second quarter of 2017 the company achieved revenues of 1,091-1,109 million euros (1,257-1,278 million dollars), growing by 19-21 percent. Zalando achieved an adjusted EBIT of 80-86 million euros (92-99 million dollars), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3-7.8 percent against 81 million euros (93 million dollars) or 8.8 percent for the same period last year.

The company said its Zalando Zet is a new program that offers customized premium services like faster delivery, including same day, pick-up of returns on demand as well as additional benefits such as personal fashion advice or early access to sales. In the first phase customers in four German cities - Berlin, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Hannover will be able to test the service for three months, after which they can become members for 19 euros (21 dollars) per year.

