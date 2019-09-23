Zalando sees impressive growth

German-based fashion and beauty company Zalando saw highly impressive growth in Q2, and expects their momentum to continue. The company saw their gross merchandise volume (GMV) increase by 23.7 percent on the year-on-year (YoY) basis to 1.76 billion pounds; increasing their revenues by 20.1 percent to 1.41 billion pounds. In the same period, Zalando achieved an adjusted of 89.68 million pounds or a margin of 6.4 percent.

Zalando's customer base also grew by 3.7 million people to a total 28.3 million people across 17 European markets. Site visits also increased by 34.3 percent to 986.4 million, with the company seeing a total of 36.1 million orders.

“Our platform transition continues to accelerate," said David Schröder, chief financial officer of Zalando, in a statement. "The growth of our Partner Program leads to a more attractive and diverse assortment for our customers. We will continue to see GMV growing faster than revenues, fully in-line with our long-term strategy."

To continue their trajectory of growth, Zalando is also building a new warehouse in The Netherlands to improve service to customers across Western European markets. They are also boosting same-day and next-day delivery in Germany as well.