Zalando to speed up its expansion in Western Europe with new warehouse

Madrid – Zalando announced Thursday it will be strengthening its expansion into Western Europe with a new warehouse in Bleiswijk, near Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The 140,000 square meter warehouse near the Dutch city’s port will serve the Benelux, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Europe’s leading online fashion retailer said the facility will eventually employ 1,500 people and have a storage capacity of 16 million items.

The new warehouse is expected to start operating in summer 2021 and help shorten delivery times, the German company said on a corporate release Thursday.