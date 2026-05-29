Zalando's agreement with Vestiaire Collective officially launches the 'new new' era

This Thursday, the platforms Vestiaire Collective and Zalando announced a partnership that pushes the boundaries of the resale market. By partnering with a powerful e-commerce player, capable of selling pre-loved items in 14 European markets to millions of visitors, Vestiaire Collective is ushering second-hand fashion into a new era: that of the 'new new' and virtual mega-malls.

What is the 'new new'?

Coined by Maurane Nait Mazi, an expert in the second-hand fashion sector, the 'new new' is the perfect phrase to describe the shift of the second-hand clothing market into a commercial space very similar to that of new items.

This 'new new' market is being driven by partnerships between online resale specialists and powerful e-commerce platforms. Whether it is the collaboration between Vestiaire Collective and Zalando or the earlier one between Luxclusif and Farfetch, the result is the same. It leads to a commercial service and presentation of a pre-loved garment almost identical to that of a new piece. This means that thanks to these business-to-business (B2B) agreements, consumers can now switch from the product page of a new bag to that of a pre-loved one without even noticing the difference.

Vestiaire Collective x Zalando Credits: Zalando

This consumer shift between new and second-hand did not wait for a polished presentation and a service modelled on new retail to happen. Recently, the platform Vinted indicated that by 2025, 88 percent of its members consult listings posted by individuals on Vinted before considering the purchase of a new item. These listings are often composed of amateur photos and brief descriptions. This behaviour sends a strong signal: new items seem to be becoming 'Plan B', while second-hand takes its place.

The unified ecosystem offered by Zalando or Farfetch is a response to this new consumption pattern. It erases the visual and logistical boundary so that customers can compare and buy new or pre-loved items interchangeably, without ever leaving the platform.

This dynamic is confirmed by industry players like Aurélie Baranes, co-founder of Jaiio, a company that already integrates its second-hand offering on platforms such as Place des Tendances and La Redoute. Contacted by email, the director states that Zalando's announcement is “not a revolution, but a very strong signal”. It proves that second-hand has moved out of its niche market to become a natural part of the overall shopping journey. “Customers no longer think in terms of new versus second-hand,” she explains. “They are primarily looking for the right piece, at the right price, with the right level of trust and service.” According to her, this collaboration is therefore excellent news for the sector. The more visibility and ease of access second-hand gains, the more it becomes a natural choice for a wider audience.

Virtual mega-malls

In 2026, the second-hand market remains fragmented, although it is dominated by Vinted in France. In a few years, however, the landscape could well be restructured around the super-platforms represented by Zalando or Amazon.

Regarding its partnership with Vestiaire Collective, Zalando writes on its website: “This partnership opens up the ‘Pre-owned’ category to Zalando's partner programme for the first time, marking Zalando's transition from a retailer to a retail enabler.” The company continues: “By offering a comprehensive e-commerce ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle across Europe, Zalando is opening up new opportunities for both its partners and customers, now also in the pre-owned space.”

Zalando, like some of its competitors, is now a technological and logistical infrastructure that other companies rely on to sell their own products. This evolution can be compared to that of Amazon, which has grown from a simple bookseller into the global infrastructure we know today. This is what the German company calls a retail enabler, and it is what makes it a kind of virtual mega-mall.

It is precisely this industrial power that solves the biggest nightmare of second-hand retail: the puzzle of the 'unique SKU' (Stock Keeping Unit). Unlike new items, where a single identification code refers to thousands of identical products, the pre-loved market requires managing millions of unique pieces, each with its own size, wear, and colour. Only the ultra-robotised supply chains and algorithms of these internet giants are capable of handling such complexity on a large scale. These online shopping centres therefore seem to be the inevitable launchpad the resale market will need to surpass the 393 billion dollars mark by 2030, according to ThredUp's forecasts.