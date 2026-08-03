Zanatta family increases stake in Tecnica Group to 69 percent

On Friday, an agreement was signed for Italmobiliare to sell a 9.09 percent stake in Tecnica Group to Prime Holding , the Zanatta family's controlling holding company for Tecnica Group, for a total of approximately 50 million euros. Tecnica Group owns several major winter sports and outdoor footwear brands, including Blizzard, Lowa, and Moon Boot.

"The sale is subject to the finalisation of a financing agreement between the buyer and a pool of leading banks, based on a binding commitment already undertaken by the latter towards the buyer," a note specified.

"For the Zanatta family, Tecnica Group is not just a company. It is an entrepreneurial story spanning over sixty years, built on people, innovation and the desire to create globally competitive brands. When we decided to open up the capital in 2017, we did so to find a partner who shared our industrial perspective to support the group in strengthening its international leadership,” stressed Alberto Zanatta, president of Tecnica Group, in the note.

“We are grateful to Italmobiliare for its ongoing strategic and managerial support and are pleased that it continues to share this vision for growth with us. Strengthening our presence in the capital is the natural evolution of the journey we began in 2017. We deeply believe in the company's future and want to confirm our long-term commitment with this tangible investment,” Zanatta added.

Following the completion of the transaction, which is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2026, Italmobiliare will continue to hold a 30.91 percent stake in Tecnica Group . The Zanatta family's stake, held through various vehicles, will increase to 69.09 percent.

Upon closing the transaction, a new shareholders' agreement will be signed among Tecnica Group's shareholders, and new articles of association will be adopted. These will include protections for the minority shareholder, largely consistent with the current shareholder and statutory provisions. Additionally, they will grant purchase options to Prime Holding for Italmobiliare's remaining stake in Tecnica Group .

Adopting its characteristic medium-to-long-term investment strategy focused on creating value over time, Italmobiliare acquired a 40 percent stake in Tecnica Group at the end of 2017, supporting the Italian group's development. “After a period of growth that has seen the group's turnover increase from 368 million euros in 2017 to over 540 million in 2025, Italmobiliare is selling a portion of its stake to the founding family. It will continue to support Tecnica Group in achieving the ambitious goals set for the future,” the management further specified in the note.