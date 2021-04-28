Zappos joins Valuable 500 and reinforces commitment to disability inclusion

American online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos has announced its participation in the Valuable 500 initiative to promote disability inclusion at its leadership level.

The company stated it is committed to driving change for those living with disabilities, whether it’s through their employees, advertising and marketing campaigns, and product offerings such as adaptive apparel or footwear.

“We’ve been passionate about Zappos Adaptive, our curated shopping experience made-up of functional, fashionable products to make life easier for the disability community, since its launch in 2017, but we know there is more work to do,” said Kedar Deshpande, CEO, Zappos, in a release.

“Diversity and individuality are central to our company’s core values and we’re humbled to be a part of like-minded organizations dedicated to making the world a better and more equitable place.”

Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500, added: “Ensuring everyone has access to apparel and footwear is a basic right, and Zappos’ commitment to ensure this for those with disabilities is essential. ‘

“I am thrilled to today welcome Zappos as a member of The Valuable 500. We welcome their commitment and drive to put disability inclusion on their leadership team’s agenda and create a truly diverse workplace where inclusion is central.”