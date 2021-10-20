Zara launches at One New Change

Zara has opened a new store at One New Change.

The new 23,000 square foot store is located on Cheapside, and holds the most recent men and women’s collections. The newest location also contains online and store integration features, such as Store Mode, enabled through the Zara app.

The digital feature allows customers to buy items online and then collect them within half an hour. Other functions of Store Mode include fitting room bookings and item locators, with the One New Change location containing a pick-up-point for customers to collect online orders from.

A retail and leisure centre in the City of London, One New Changeit is located in the financial district of London and is near St. Paul’s Cathedral. Other shops located in the centre include H & M, Hugo Boss, and Swarovski.

The Cheapside area has gained 25 percent increased visitation since the end of the last lockdown in April. The One New Change store opening follows other Zara openings in places such as Bluewater and St. Davids in Cardiff.

“We are pleased to see Zara now open at One New Change, adding to their presence across several other destinations,” said senior portfolio director for Landsec, Russell Loveland. “This opening comes at a great time for the increasing number of people who live, work, shop and socialise at One New Change, and in the City of London more widely.”