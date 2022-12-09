Zara launches detergent that reduces textile microfibre shedding

Retail giant Zara has launched a new detergent in partnership with chemical company BASF Home Care, alongside I&I Solutions Europe, which claims to reduce textile microfibre shedding by up to 80 percent.

The detergent’s formula was created based on the use of laboratory testing on different textile types and washing conditions.

In a release, the Inditex-owned brand said the detergent can also help end users lower their energy consumption by reducing washing temperatures to 20 degrees celsius, as the product is said to be particularly suitable for such settings.

Speaking on the launch, Javier Losada, chief sustainability officer at Inditex, said: "Innovation and collaboration are key to meeting the challenges of the textile industry. We strive to be more creative and efficient by driving innovative new technologies.

“This project with BASF is a good example of this approach as it shows the effectiveness of cross-industry collaboration and goes one step further as it can be adjusted to extend the use of this technology in the industry."

The new product will come under the Zara Home label, and will be available both in the brand’s stores and online across 25 markets, including most European countries.

Zara said it is expecting the product to become available in further markets over the coming weeks.